SHARON—Get your homemade pie this spring and dream of Model A Day this summer.
Historic Downtown Sharon will be hosting its annual homemade pie sale on Saturday, April, 16, and has its Model A Day event set for June 5.
People may purchase pies at one of two locations, Sharon BP Gas Station, 134 W School St., or The Downtown “Green Space” on Baldwin Street located in Sharon, beginning at 9 a.m. until all pies are gone. All proceeds go towards holding events throughout the year, such as, Model-A- Day, the first Sunday in June and Victorian Christmas, the first Friday in December.
People may want to mark their calendars for Historic Downtown Sharon’s annual Model A Day on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year is extra special as Downtown Historic Sharon celebrates its 25th Anniversary. The day will be full of events from Model-A cars sponsored by the Rockford A’s, re-enactors from the 1920’s and 1930’s, fashion show, pig roast, vendors, musicians and more.
Historic Downtown Sharon is a nonprofit historical society based in downtown Sharon, Wisconsin. The organization has been established for over 20 years and was formerly known as Sharon Main Street Association. The board members strive to bring new people to the community and celebrate the hundreds of years of history that this small town has to offer. Historic Downtown Sharon sponsors three main events throughout the year with the help from many generous sponsors and volunteers.