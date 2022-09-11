BELOIT—Although the historic Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead has been shuttered for several years, it was open to the public on Saturday during Beloit’s Heritage Days.

Executive Director of the Beloit Historical Society Donna Langford was at the homestead at 2149 St. Lawrence Ave., giving tours of the house, gaining input from the public and answering questions as well as celebrating the 60th anniversary of the property being given to the historical society.