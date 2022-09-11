Marty Densch, left, and Don Young took a tour of the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead on Saturday during Beloit Heritage Days. Leading the tour was Beloit Historical Socity Executive Director Donna Langford. She is seen describing some of the workings of the kitchen in the historic landmark home.
Cricket, a bat and ball game, was a popular lawn game in1857 when the Hanchett-Bartlett home was constructed. As part of the Beloit Heritage Days celebration at the homestead, Tom Melville taught those who attended the open house on the grounds how to play the game. “It was the only organized sport at the time,” he said.
BELOIT—Although the historic Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead has been shuttered for several years, it was open to the public on Saturday during Beloit’s Heritage Days.
Executive Director of the Beloit Historical Society Donna Langford was at the homestead at 2149 St. Lawrence Ave., giving tours of the house, gaining input from the public and answering questions as well as celebrating the 60th anniversary of the property being given to the historical society.
One inquiry she responded to was how much will it cost to repair the home and what needs to be done?
Langford said although the roof was replaced a few years back, the most immediate need now is to have the property hooked up to city sewer lines. Presently the bathroom cannot be used and that was a major reason for shutting down the site to the public. Cost for sewer hook-up would run somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000, Langford said.
However, that appears to be just the beginning of what needs to be done.
Other repair needs include interior and exterior work, such as plumbing, wiring, repainting and tuck pointing.
In all, it is estimated costs could be roughly $1million, Langford said.
When asked if fundraising has been established for the work, she said “no.”
However, a feasibility study is being completed on the house to help decide its best uses for the future, she said.
Meanwhile, the historical society got permission from the State of Wisconsin to have a port-a-potty on hand Saturday for the open house.
Several people who toured the site said they appreciate what the homestead has to offer.
“It’s amazing, to see how people lived during that era,” Don Young said as he took the tour.
“It’s gorgeous,” said Monette Bebow-Reinhard, a historian who moved to Beloit in 2017.
Her husband said he enjoyed visiting the limestone barn on the premises.
“It’s full of old equipment; it brought back a lot of memories,” said Joe Reinhard, who grew up on a farm. “It’s nice for young people to experience. It brings you back in time,” he said.
The Victorian-era home and farm dates back to 1857 and the James and Caroline Hanchett family. Hanchett was a builder of dams and an entrepreneur. The home, barn and smokehouse were built from limestone found on the property. Caroline Hanchett remained at the house until 1884. In 1901, her son, Charles Hanchett, sold the home to John and Lillie Bartlett.
Three of the Bartlett daughters became doctors. Dr. Mary Bartlett practiced medicine in Beloit beginning in 1902. The Bartlett family owned the farm until 1962 at which time the house was left to the Beloit Historical Society. The land was later sold to the City of Beloit and leased to the Beloit Historical Society.