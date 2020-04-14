A love of nature as well as an eye for photography has propelled Janesville resident Kurt Van Galder to the bottom of the earth and back again.
That is he and his wife, CarolAnn, recently returned from a trip to Antarctica, where the only human inhabitants are scientific researchers.
There they found themselves sailing among the icebergs and mountains and wildlife.
When asked why he would want to visit the most isolated continent on earth, there was little doubt in his voice when he answered: “I’m a wildlife photographer: the seals, the penguins, the whales.”
The couple took a Princess Line cruise with about 3,000 people on board, including staff.
“We sailed along the northern peninsula, it was very scenic,” he said of the February cruise the couple took.
The journey began when they flew to Buenos Aires.
Then, “The day we landed we were transported to the vessel,” he said.
They traveled down to the Falkland Islands and then it took about four days to reach their destination. During the travel time, they were given lectures on board about what they would be viewing. They also walked around the decks and enjoyed the ship’s cuisine and companionship of other passengers.
“Every night we had dinner with the same group of people,” he said of the social aspects of the trip.
As for photo opportunities. There were many.
“We were on the port side of the ship; I just lived on the balcony,” Kurt said of his vantage point.
To capture such moments, one camera he uses is a Panasonic Lumix, he said.
Mostly he was able to get only long-range shots of the wildlife, however.
They saw penguins and seals and whales.
“I have a video of the penguins.”
And there were other items in the water as well.
“Icebergs floated by almost as big as the ship,” Kurt said.
And penguins would be on some of those icebergs.
Due to global warming, penguins are needing to go further and further out to find fish, he said.
While pollution is strictly controlled with ships needing to follow protocol, still the climate is changing and ice is melting on the tundra continent, Kurt said.
Although the temperature in the southernmost part of the South Pole registered down to about minus 50 degrees in early February, in the northern section where the cruise traveled the weather was good, he said.
It reached an unprecedented 65 degrees.
The journey took them along Deception Island near the Antarctic Peninsula. The island is still considered the site of an active volcano which damaged scientific stations in the late ‘60s.
“We saw a lot of black sand,” he said.
Kurt lives in Janesville but his roots go back to Beloit, the son of Marge and Russell Van Galder. One of eight children, adventure seems to have naturally to Kurt. His father was an early aviator and became manager of the South Beloit Airways and his mother taught ground school aviation. His brother, Gene Van Galder, founded GVG Tours, LLC traveling to all the continents as well as domestic tours across the country.
Kurt graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and after college became a teacher. He retired from Craig High School in Janesville in 2001 where he taught American history and coached football.
He also developed photography skills, influenced by his father, he said. His love of nature and history stirred the travel bug in him and allowed him to also use his photography skills.
So, “When the last school bell rang at the end of the year,” the family was packed up and headed out to another outdoor adventure.
The travel weeks were available because his wife also had time off since she was a math teacher in the Milton School District.
Kurt has traveled extensively across the country as well as internationally over the years.
Some of those trips included following the Lewis and Clark expedition and Civil War locations. He also enjoys following the migration of geese and sandhill cranes.
And, “I chase eagles and roadrunners,” he said.
Always with his camera at hand.
Somewhere along the way he also became an Appalachian Trail Guide.
“I line up tours for people,” he said.
He also has hiked the trail from Maine to Georgia several times, he said.
His international travels have included Europe, Africa and Russia.
As far as the most recent adventure to Antarctica, he summed it up in one word.
“Breathtaking.”
