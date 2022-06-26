EDGERTON—Rain on Saturday did not slow down members of the the Wisconsin National Guard, Marine Corps and VFW who hiked 24.6 miles from Beloit to Edgerton to raise funds to help homeless veterans.
Plans for a block party in Edgerton had to be called off due to the rain, but the party moved indoors at the Tri-County Community Center gym at 112 Swift St., where people enjoyed burgers, hot dogs and brats, according to Fred Falk, one of the organizers of the event.
“We could not control the weather,” Falk said.
The hike and activities that followed on Saturday were being held to raise funds to renovate Edgerton’s oldest building at 210 W. Fulton St. and make it the home for the new Edgerton Community Outreach veterans’ housing facility, to be called Building Hope. The facility will provide transitional housing for veterans, particularly women and veterans with families. The estimated cost for the project is $2.1 million.
On Saturday, the hike and following event raised about $21,000, bringing the total raised so far for the project to $75,000. Also, the fundraising effort received news Friday that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation was awarding a $250,000 grant for the project.
“I think they were so impressed the the amount of community involvement in this project,” Falk said, noting the City of Edgerton, the local VFW and the Edgerton Community Outreach all had a hand in the project.
The plan is to convert the building, which dates back to 1854, into six transitional apartments for veterans. The plans also call for a community room where the Edgerton VFW post and other veterans’ groups can meet. The community room also is planned to be used for senior citizen programing.
“This project really is about the power of community,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in a news release. “The city, nonprofit Edgerton Community Outreach and Area veterans’ groups have come together to offer supportive housing and services for veterans, give veterans organizations a home base and open up new space for seniors and others in Rock County.”
Edgerton Community Outreach already runs six transitional housing units in Edgerton, with a goal of helping residents find financial stability and social services to transition to independent living, a news release from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said.
Groups taking part in the hike from Beloit to Edgerton included members of the Wisconsin National Guard 1158th Transportation Company, Wisconsin National Guard Alpha Company out of Janesville, Marine Corps Recruiters office in Janesville and the Edgerton VFW Post 2708. Members of each group completed a leg of the hike and most of them gathered in Edgerton at the end of the trek.
Plans are to continue raising funds for the project, which Falk is confident the people behind the project can do.
“I know we will,” he said.