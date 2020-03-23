SOUTH BELOIT - Construction on Illinois Highway 251 from the Wisconsin state line to Forest Hills Road in Machesney Park is scheduled to begin March 30.
The work will include pavement patching, cold milling, resurfacing, guardrail reconstruction and traffic signal updates.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 9.
Rock Road Companies was awarded the contract for the $11,822,357 project.
Lane closures should be expected during the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.