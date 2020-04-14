JANESVILLE - Starting Thursday, one lane will be closed in each direction on Wisconsin Highway 26/Milton Avenue near the Interstate-39/90 interchange in Janesville.
The lane restrictions will extend along Highway 26 between Morse Street and John Paul Road.
Motorists should be alert for slowdowns, as well as crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The work operations and lane restrictions are weather dependent and subject to change.
