Helen McKiney and Mona Jordan dish up turkey, dressing and other items for a few Christmas meals that the Higher Ground Christian Center was giving away to people as a holiday gift to people in the community in 2021.
Helen McKiney and Mona Jordan dish up turkey, dressing and other items for a few Christmas meals that the Higher Ground Christian Center was giving away to people as a holiday gift to people in the community in 2021.
BELOIT- Higher Ground Christian Center will be providing free, warm meals and smiles for area residents on Christmas Day.
Higher Ground Christian Center, at 3160 Park Ave. in Beloit, once again will be providing meals that can be picked up between noon—3 p.m. on Dec. 25. Every meal will include ham, corn, green beans, salad, rolls, pasta salad and a dessert.
The event is called Feeding the Hungry Hearts in Rock County and was started by Lahoma Anderson, wife of Pastor Sherrick Anderson.
“We don’t have any restrictions on who can pick up a meal,” Lahoma Anderson explained. “Anyone can come no matter if they are alone on Christmas, live in a shelter or are facing hardships. The only thing we ask from people who come to pick up a meal is that they leave with a smile.”
For residents who are unable to pick up their meal, the church will be delivering as many meals as they can in the Beloit area.
“Our volunteers will be delivering meals and a smile to hungry families in Beloit on Christmas Day,” Anderson said. “We are always looking for volunteers and have had plenty of people extend a helping hand.”
Anderson provided the following phone number for families interested in meal deliveries or if they would like to volunteer for the event. Interested individuals can call 608-921-2703 to schedule a delivery or help out on Christmas day.
“The entire Higher Ground Christian Center family helps put at this event every year and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” Anderson said.
The Higher Ground Christian Center has been putting on the event since 2018.
“I was inspired to help provide meals for families, after talking to the Beloit community and through God,” Anderson said. “God, gave me the idea to put on this event. I tried negotiating with God to see if we could hold it on Dec. 23 or earlier in the week, but he told me it has to be on Christmas.”
The church has been putting on the event every year since, and it has grown every year.
“Last year we helped out an estimated 300 people with hot meals and a smile,” Anderson said. “We even had a family come from Milwaukee to grab a hot meal during last year’s event. We extend an invitation to anyone that can make it to enjoy a free delicious meal.”
In addition to a meal, the church will be providing Christmas gifts for children during the event.
“Some of the gifts were donated and others were purchased by the church to give out to children,” Anderson said.
The food, supplies and gifts were made possible through a large number of organizations, non-profits, and personal donations.
Some of the sponsoring businesses include Kwik Trip, Texas Roadhouse and Famous Dave’s. Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties also sponsored the event.