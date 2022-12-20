BELOIT- Higher Ground Christian Center will be providing free, warm meals and smiles for area residents on Christmas Day.

Higher Ground Christian Center, at 3160 Park Ave. in Beloit, once again will be providing meals that can be picked up between noon—3 p.m. on Dec. 25. Every meal will include ham, corn, green beans, salad, rolls, pasta salad and a dessert.

