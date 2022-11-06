Voting sign
Buy Now

High voter turnout is expected Tuesday. Many hotly contested races are expected to bring out voters.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

JANESVILLE—Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson expects to be very busy on election night.

Although she does not expect voter turnout will break the record set in the 2020 general election, she does expect more ballots than were cast in the last mid-term election in 2018.