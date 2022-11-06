JANESVILLE—Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson expects to be very busy on election night.
Although she does not expect voter turnout will break the record set in the 2020 general election, she does expect more ballots than were cast in the last mid-term election in 2018.
In the general election of 2020, more than 85,000 ballots were cast in Rock County, while in the mid-term election of 2018, over 68,000 ballots were cast.
“I think we will be somewhere in between there for this election,” Tollefson said.
She expects a voter turnout of between 60 and 70% for Tuesday’s election.
There are about 120,000 eligible voters in Rock County and currently there are about 93,000 registered voters. People still can register to vote on election day in Wisconsin.
Early voting has been moving along briskly in the county. Tollefson said about 16,000 have been mailed out and about 12,000 had been returned as of Thursday, Oct. 3. In the 2020 election, when caution still was being urged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 53,000 ballots were mailed in Rock County.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. on Tuesday in Wisconsin. Consult myvote.wi.gov for your polling place.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m.—7 p.m. on Tuesday in Illinois.
Wisconsin voters will have some close races to decide on Tuesday. Voters will be faced with a very tight race for the governor’s office as incumbent Democrat Tony Evers faces Republican Tim Michels. Independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger also is running for governor.
Another hotly contested race if for the U.S. Senate as incumbent Republican Ron Johnson faces Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Another statewide race with high interest in the Secretary of State race as longtime incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette of Madison will face State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, a Republican from Clinton. Libertarian candidate Neil Harmon and Green Party candidate Sharyl McFarland also are in the race.
In the First Congressional District, Incumbent Republican Bryan Steil is facing Democrat Ann Roe. Both are Janesville residents. Charles Barman of Sharon, of the Going Away Party, also is running for the First Congressional District.
In the Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan of Black Earth is facing Republican challenger Erik Olsen of Madison. Independent candidate Douglas Alexander of Madison also is running for the Second Congressional District.
In State Senate District 15, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, is facing Republican Mark Trofimchuck of Brodhead. The seat currently is held by Janis Ringhand, a Democrat from Evansville, who is retiring.
In the State Senate District 11 race, incumbent Republican Steve Nass of Whitewater is facing Democrat Steven Doelder of Genoa City.
In the race for the Assembly District 31 seat, Republican Ellen Schutt of Clinton is facing Democrat Breanne Brown of Whitewater. The seat currently is held by Republican Amy Loudenbeck, who is running for Secretary of State.
In the race for Assembly District 45, Democrat Clinton Anderson is running against Republican Jeff Klett. Both men are from Beloit. The seat currently is held by Mark Spreitzer, who is running for the District 15 Senate seat.
In the Assembly District 33 race, Democrat Don Vruwink of Milton is facing Republican Scott Johnson of Jefferson.
In the Assembly District 43 race, Democrat Jenna Jacobson of Oregon is facing Republican Marisa Voelkel of Janesville.
In the Assembly District 44 race, Incumbent Democrat Sue Conley is facing Republican Spencer Zimmerman. Both candidates are from Janesville.
Rock County residents also will choose a new sheriff. Democrat Curtis Fell of Beloit is facing Republican Craig Keller of Footville.