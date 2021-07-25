BELOIT—Three teens were arrested following a high-speed chase on July 22 in a vehicle reported stolen out of Wonder Lake, Illinois, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At around 2:47 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at White and Wisconsin avenues after the vehicle matched a description of a stolen vehicle from Illinois. The vehicle fled to the area of East Grand Avenue and State Street where the vehicle hit a curb and lost a tire. During a search of the vehicle, an undisclosed amount of marijuana was located, police said.
All three occupants were juveniles between the ages of 13 and 14, police said.