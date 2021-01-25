BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges following a high speed chase on Jan. 1 that went through the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Brandon A. Prielipp, 21, was identified as the driver of a Chevrolet Camero that fled from a Town of Beloit officer at 80 miles-per-hour in a 45 mph speed zone, the complaint said. The officer reported that he appeared to be “accelerating at speeds well over 100 mph” while on Prairie Avenue.
The officer discontinued the chase due to the high rate of speed involved. Prielipp was arrested a short time later by Beloit police after fleeing the vehicle on foot.