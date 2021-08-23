BELOIT—Two people were arrested on Aug. 13 following a “high risk” traffic stop at a Beloit hotel after a firearm was seen in the vehicle, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
At around 4:17 a.m., two Beloit police officers conducting a security check at the hotel in the 2900 block of Ford Street observed a Ford Escape SUV parked near the entrance with two occupants inside the vehicle. One of the officers observed a handgun in the back seat of the SUV and a high risk traffic stop was initiated, the complaint said.
A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was brought on scene to handle the situation. After multiple commands to exit the vehicle, a woman exited the vehicle. She was identified as Autumn J. Baker, 18. A man, later identified as Draylen C. Fair, 25, did not comply with officer commands to get out of the vehicle.
Members of the SWAT team observed Fair reach into the back seat of the vehicle and then begin running northbound towards Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43. Fair tripped and officers were able to take him into custody.
After an evidence search, it was learned the firearm was stolen from Beloit and the vehicle was reported stolen in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, the complaint said.
Fair is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated use of a dangerous weapon
Baker is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.