JANESVILLE—All three suspects in the June 7 homicide in Beloit remain in custody after having bond set earlier this week in Rock County Circuit Court as the case continues to unfold.
Court records indicate that Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, and Damon E. Allen, 19, all are being held in custody at the Rock County Jail on $250,000 cash bonds that were signed by the defendants on June 15.
Weathers is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Drevian T. Allen Sr. 25, of Beloit, on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue.
Court records show Weathers shot Allen following a disagreement between Phiffer and Allen over the sale of a used vehicle that escalated.
Drevian Allen had contacted Phiffer about problems with the vehicle that were pointed out by a mechanic.
A witness told police that Phiffer and the victim were arguing over the vehicle and the victim said he was not going to pay for the Grand Prix, the complaint said, with a mechanic telling police that it should have been “towed and junked.”
Phiffer told the victim that he had something for the victim and then got in his car and left. Phiffer then came back approximately 15 minutes later with Journee Weathers and Damon Allen.
Weathers and Allen got out of the vehicle. Phiffer pulling a black handgun from his shorts, which he then gave to Weathers, the complaint states.
Phiffer then attempted to fight Drevian Allen, with Allen’s mother standing between the men.
A fight ensued, with Phiffer pushing Drevian Allen’s mother away while also punching him, the complaint said. Following the punch, Weathers allegedly pulled the handgun and fired two shots, both striking Drevian Allen at point-blank range.
The three defendants then all fled the scene northbound on Porter Avenue.
The events that unfolded in front of the home on Porter Avenue were captured on video surveillance from a nearby home, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
Weathers is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and both Allen and Phiffer face charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
All three suspects will appear next in court on June 21 for preliminary hearings before Rock County Court Commissioner Jack Hoag.