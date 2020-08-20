BELOIT — Arnie Wells, a resident of Bagley in southwestern Wisconsin, said he didn’t think twice about driving to South Dakota to help his injured brother-in-law last week.
After his friends Jim and Debby Ovist of Beloit, were in a motorcycle accident in Rapid City, South Dakota, Wells immediately rode his own cycle home to Bagley and got his pickup truck. He then drove straight back to help bring his friends, both age 66, safely home with their motorcycle.
“I just figured it was something that needed to be done, and I was in a position to do it,” said Wells, 72, recalling he traveled around 3,400 miles in total over a six-day period.
Debby Ovist said motorcycle riders are sort of one big family, and she felt Arnie exemplified that spirit.
“He’s our hero. We just can’t thank him enough,” she said.
“I just told him, we can’t thank you enough,” Jim Ovist added.
Jim and Debby Ovist left Beloit on Aug. 9 to ride their motorcycle to Bagley, Wisconsin, where the couple linked up with Debby’s sister, Mary Martin-Wells, 56, and her husband, Arnie.
Their plan was relatively straightforward: Ride west through Iowa and South Dakota toward Sturgis, South Dakota—a small town that swells each year as hundreds of thousands ride in from across the country for America’s biggest biker rally.
The group had been to Sturgis in past years, but didn’t plan on staying this time, as they wanted to avoid crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, they hoped to catch a glimpse of the gathering for old times sake and then visit a state park while following their own path this year.
“We wanted to do our own riding, and that’s what we did, kind of,” Jim said.
They made it to Rapid City, South Dakota, roughly 30 miles down the highway from Sturgis, before their trip was cut short.
On Aug. 12, the Wisconsinites rode up to a busy intersection in Rapid City, on their way to get breakfast. While trying to turn right at a stoplight, Jim Ovist said his motorcycle wheel turned over and he lost his balance, tipping the bike to the ground.
“Right then and there, I knew my leg was crushed,” Jim Ovist said, adding he could move his toes, but couldn’t walk.
Arnie said the intersection had an usual dip in the road, and he said crash investigators told them it was a fairly common location for accidents.
Several people rushed over to offer help, and one man in his 30s lifted the motorcycle by himself and set it back on its kickstand so Jim could slide out.
Jim was then taken to a hospital in the Rapid City area, where he learned his leg was broken in two places, and a rod had to be put in. Debby sustained scrapes and bruises.
“We’re just lucky it wasn’t any worse,” Jim said.
Arnie didn’t skip a beat and drove straight home to Bagley, got his truck and turned right back around. He hoped to drive through the night but had to stop at a motel in the Decorah, Iowa area after deer began to dart across the roads.
He woke up early and kept driving, waiting on a phone call in case of any changes.
“So I just kept on pushing, hoping that everything was alright,” Arnie said.
On Aug. 13, Arnie pulled into a Rapid City motel parking lot hauling a motorcycle trailer behind his white Dodge Ram truck. Jim and Debby said they were glad to see him again.
The four family members have each been riding motorcycles for many years, and they said they encourage other riders to stay aware of their surroundings and to ride within their capabilities.
Since coming home, Jim said his doctors expect him to make a full recovery in roughly six to eight weeks. He said he is grateful to the many doctors and nurses in Beloit and Rapid City for their efforts.
Debby said the Beloit Veterans of Foreign Wars organization even donated a walker for Jim to use while he recovers.
Arnie Wells said he hopes Jim makes a swift recovery.
“We’re all doing good. We’re just glad that we’re back safe and sound,” he said.