Visitors at Beckman Mill County Park make their way to the dam near the grist mill on Sunday. Crowds turned out for Heritage Days activities at the park, including craft demonstrations, historic displays, a car show and more.
Visitors at Beckman Mill County Park make their way to the dam near the grist mill on Sunday. Crowds turned out for Heritage Days activities at the park, including craft demonstrations, historic displays, a car show and more.
BELOIT - Jessie Truesdale was sitting under the same tree that her grandmother used to sit under at Beckman Mill Park, caning chairs.
"She would put up a fit if someone was in her spot," Jessie said of her grandmother, Dorothy, who taught her how to cane chairs.
So it seemed fitting that she demonstrated the craft her grandmother passed on to her during Heritage Days activities Sunday at Beckman Mill Park.
Jessie's grandmother passed away last fall, but she passed on her knowledge of caning chairs, which Jessie now is passing on to her daughter, Ada. This passing down of knowledge seemed to be a central focus of events at the park.
Jan Knutson's basket weaving skills were on display at Beckman Mill Park Sunday.
"I've been doing it on and off for about 30 years," she said. Now that I am retired, I do it more."
When asked if she was selling many baskets, she said she has had a lot of people interested in the baskets, but not many buyers. But, she said that was not what was on her priority list.
"I love just coming out here and weaving for the day," she said.
Down the trail a bit, demonstrations of grain grinding were taking place inside the old mill, which dates back to 1868.
Outside the mill, Eva and Hazel Wellnitz and Emerson Schmidt were trying to catch frogs by the dam.
Megan Baldeschwiler, the girls' aunt, said the Heritage Days event was just a good excuse to enjoy a summer's day in the park.
"We live on Highway 81, so we come here quite a bit to just walk around," she said.
Across the park, there was a more modern display of classic cars.
Tom Dummer and Ray Beets were dressed in Revolutionary War attire, sharing a bit of history about the very early history of the United States. They both are members of the Sons of the American Revolution, and they give presentations in Belvidere, Rockton and other area events.
Heritage Days featured several events over the weekend. The Beloit Historical Society celebrated the grand reopening of the Lincoln Center Museum. Visit Beloit welcomed people to visit its new headquarters in the former Angel Museum on Pleasant Street. Nature at the Confluence hosted several historic presentations. Also, a showing of the documentary presented by Jim and Cheryl Caldwell, "Through Their Eyes: History of African Americans in Beloit 1836-197" was shown at the Beloit Public Library. The Bushnell Wheeler House also had an open house.