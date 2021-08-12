BELOIT — After a decade of various subdued versions, Beloit Heritage Days will be back and in full force with a wide array of activities and programming over the Sept. 10-12 weekend.
“The public will get its first chance to see Visit Beloit’s new visitor center and to see the Beloit Historical Society’s grand reopening. Nature At The Confluence is hosting three events,” said event coordinator Thesese Oldenburg. “Most activities are free, and there will be fabulous activities for kids.”
Adventurers can get a Beloit Heritage Days Passport stamped at five events to earn a free turtle sundae compliments of Culver’s of Beloit. To download the passport and get all the details and times and addresses of events, people can go to https://beloitheritagedays.com.
Festivities and activities last year were cancelled due to COVID-19. For the decade prior, there were some Heritage Days events. This year organizers decided to go big and showcase the greater Beloit area’s rich history.
On Friday, Sept 10, people can attend an Open House at Visit Beloit’s new headquarters in the former Angel Museum and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.at Visit Beloit, 656 Pleasant St.
Friday also features a “Discover Beloit and Beyond at one of the state’s busiest Welcome Centers,” and the Beloit Historical Society Grand Reopening Ceremony. The “History At The Confluence “ will be held at Nature At The Confluence in South Beloit, and “Toy Story” the movie will be shown on the big lawn on Friday at dusk in Riverside Park near Jones Pavilion.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, people can visit the Beloit Farmers Market, the Welcome Center and the Beloit Historical Society as well as learn the history of the Beloit Public Library with historian Alex Carlson. Visit Beloit’s new headquarters will continue be open for tours on Saturday.
People can also join the Fur Traders River Run Paddle Trip with Rocktown Adventures, Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Paddlers can follow the path of the early fur traders who used the Rock River as a “commerce highway” to move their wares. Fur Trader Joseph Thibault’s cabin was located near the launch area, and people will paddle by the trading post in Macktown (now Rockton, IL) on the Rock River. Registration is $50 with paddling equipment and $20 for those with their own gear. To register call, 815- 636-9066 or go online rocktownadventures.com/events.
People can learn about “mammoths to burial bounds” and 13,000 years of Native American History with Dr. Bill Green at Nature At The Confluence on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The “Through their Eyes: History of African Americans in Beloit 1836-1970” documentary screening will be shown Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Beloit natives Jim and Cheryl Caldwell put together this film in 2011 to showcase the illustrious history of African American families and their challenges and triumphs in the city of Beloit from 1836 to 1970.
Saturday will feature the Heritage Baking Contest by the Beloit Historical Society. The Welty Environmental Center at Big Hill Park will be open to show people about the lives of rocks, including the glacial outwash that created Big Hill. People will hike down to the old quarry to explore sediment layers. Registration is required as space is limited. Register at weltycenter.org or call 608-362-6212.
The Bushnell Wheeler Home, 542 Wheeler Ave.,South Beloit will have an open house on Saturday, Sept 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, people can continue to scout out the Welcome Centers, BHS, and learn about the women of Nature at the Confluence including Ho-Chunk women and the settlers.
Heritage Sunday will be held at Beckman Mill on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where people can get tours and learn about broom making, blacksmithing, wood carving, basket weaving and kids can help with butter making , potato digging and more. There will be horse drawn wagon rides, soldiers, a collector car show and more. For more information visit beckmanmill.org.
Tours and live music will be held on the steps of The Castle, 501 Prospect St., from noon to 3 p.m.
There will also be self guided walking tours as follows over the weekend: Near East Side Historic District Walking tour; The Bluff Street Historic District; and Oakwood Cemetery.
“Beloit: A River Runs Through It” is a brand new tour book of Beloit history along the Rock River and is available at the Beloit Historical Society.
People can also visit the Water Spirit Mount at Totem Park, 1998 Totem Road. The small park has two Native American Indian Mounds.