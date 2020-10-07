TOWN OF BELOIT — Joe Rose is no stranger to being a leader in the community.
Since joining the Town of Beloit’s public works department 12 years ago, he has worked his way up the ladder and learned valuable skills along the way.
Now, the Director of Public Works said he is humbled to take on an additional responsibility as interim town administrator, while Town of Beloit board members search for a permanent administrator.
“I’m very grateful that the town board has faith that I can fulfill that role. It should be a smooth transition given the strength of the departments,” Rose said.
The position of town administrator has changed hands a couple times in recent years.
In October of 2018, Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright stepped up to fill in as interim town administrator after Ian Haas left. Wright is retiring as fire chief and administrator on Friday, and Rose will begin leading as administrator effective on Monday.
Rose, 42, grew up in the area and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School.
He studied administration at the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse and also attended classes at the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He has also acquired a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wastewater license, earned various FEMA certifications and is a graduate of the Rock County Leadership Development Academy (LDA).
Town records show that on Dec. 2, 2008, Rose was hired as a Town of Beloit Department of Public Works employee. He went on to serve as roads foreman and was promoted to director of public works on Jan. 18, 2016.
Town of Beloit Board Supervisor Carl McMillan said he feels confident that Rose will continue serving the community well in his additional role.
“I think he’s got a firm grasp on the town and also has relationships with other municipalities,” McMillan said. “He knows the township inside and out. He’s the best person for the position.”
In the months ahead, McMillan said he expects the town board will continue to determine details for a permanent town administrator, including a salary amount.
McMillan said he hopes the township will be able to choose a permanent administrator by January or February.
This isn’t the first time Rose has filled in as administrator, either.
In March, Rose stepped up to fill in as acting administrator for Wright while the chief was away on vacation. During that time, the full scope of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Rose declared a state of emergency for the township in an effort to secure necessary government funding.
Looking forward as interim administrator, Rose said he plans to communicate regularly with the town board and to assist however he can in finding a new fire chief.
Overall, Rose said he feels ready and able to serve as the face of the township for now. He said Wright has offered guidance and given him an overview of various town affairs and operations, leaving him in a good position to get started.
Rose said he does not take his new role lightly, and he hopes to do right by the township.
“I just want to keep that ball rolling and continue. Anything I can do to help continue that growth is going to be beneficial for our residents,” Rose said. “I’m here to serve this community.”