BELOIT—Beloit residents got their first look at what lies ahead for the plan to reconfigure Henry Avenue over the next two years at an open house meeting on Wednesday.
City of Beloit engineering staff gathered to explain project components during Wednesday night’s open house, with residents asking questions regarding future intersection configuration and traffic patterns.
The project is part of a $599,596 overall street resurfacing plan for Henry Avenue and Shopiere Road, along with $56,375 for street lighting improvements.
A main concern raised by residents was the reconfiguration of Henry Avenue from four lanes of travel to two lanes, with added safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists between Riverside Drive and Royce Avenue.
Assistant City Engineer Jason Dupuis stressed the change was made out of safety and traffic flow concerns, noting that the area’s traffic volumes did not support the four-lane configuration.
Traffic data from 2019 shows that Henry Avenue saw an average daily traffic volume between 9,400 and 10,400 vehicles, well below the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) threshold of 17,500 and 20,000 average daily traffic for having a four-lane roadway.
“We looked at safety factors and traffic volumes and they fell below those thresholds, and we were able to go in one lane in each direction and we were able to put in a buffered bike lane,” Dupuis said.
The project will include resurfacing the roadway, limited curb and gutter repair, the addition of on-street bike lanes for an off-road multi-use path, and new sidewalk ramps. On-street parking areas will be converted in order to expand the opportunity for multi-modal travel through the use of on-street bike lanes.
Construction is expected to begin in September after the Beloit City Council approved the contract with Rock Road Companies on Aug. 16.
A second portion of the project for the remainder of Henry Avenue will be completed in 2023 due to a delay in state funding. The delay stems from the funding cycle used by WisDOT in awarding municipal funds.
The state portion of the project is around $380,000, Dupuis said.
“That funding cycle is on a five-year cycle and we were hoping originally that we would get it in the beginning of the budget cycle. That’s where the gap is happening,” Dupuis said.