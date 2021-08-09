BELOIT—The Henry Avenue resurfacing project will be discussed during a public open house meeting set for 4—6 p.m. Aug. 18 at 2400 Springbrook Court.
All those in attendance will be required to wear face masks.
The project is anticipated to begin in September. Additional resurfacing work will take place in 2023 between Royce Avenue and Prairie Avenue when state funding becomes available.
The project primarily consists of the removal and replacement of the road surface. Some curbs, driveways, and sidewalk ramps will be replaced as well. The project is expected to last through November, weather permitting.