BELOIT—Due to an anticipated delay in state transportation aid funding, the Henry Avenue street repair project will be completed in two parts, with the first phase of the project to get underway this summer and the final phase to take place in 2023, according to Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
The Henry Avenue project is part of a $599,596 overall street resurfacing plan for Henry Avenue and Shopiere Road, along with $56,375 for street lighting improvements.
The project will include resurfacing the roadway, limited curb and gutter repair, the addition of on-street bike lanes for an off-road multi-use path, and new sidewalk ramps. On-street parking areas will be converted in order to expand the opportunity for multi-modal travel through the use of on-street bike lanes.
“Our hope was to do the project all at once, but state funding for the second portion of the project will not be allocated until 2023, so we have some limitations,” Luther said.
Due to the change, the city is deviating from its currently established ordinance for notifying the public of the proposal, but Luther and city public works staff say they have drafted a public information campaign to inform residents of the work to come.
“We want to be very clear in what we are doing, and that we are doing something differently than what Chapter 11 current stipulates,” Luther said, noting that the ordinance for public notification of projects was drafted in 1995.
“It is quite outdated, and we recognize that we have to completely rework that chapter of our ordinances,” Luther continued.
As part of the city’s plan to notify the public of the project, public works and engineering staff will provide a basic fact sheet detailing upcoming construction, engage regularly on social media and provide public opportunities to examine the proposed two-phase project.