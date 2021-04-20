BELOIT—Hendricks CareerTek is offering an array of free academies this summer to keep kids engaged, challenged and ready for the future.
CareerTek will be holding the day-long academies on career exploration in fields ranging from coding and culinary arts to heavy equipment operation and fire service and more.
“The programs are free, and we want to encourage parents to register their children so they can have career exploration experience and have fun,” said Director Derrick Carter.
People can register at Hendrickscareertek.org. Registration ends on May 15. The academies will follow all CDC guidelines with students socially distanced and wearing masks.
CareerTek’s mission is to help students, grades sixth and above, achieve their career goals and aspirations by providing college and career readiness support. Located at 625 Third St., Suite 300 in the Ironworks Complex, Hendricks CareerTek offers a unique space for employers and students to intersect. It provides students with workshops and educational opportunities in high-demand career fields such as coding, healthcare, construction and trades, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and more. The opportunities are open to kids in the Greater Beloit area. Ages for the academies vary, but they are usually geared toward middle and high school age students. The summer academies feature hands-on activities to expose students to a variety of careers.
This summer’s academies will be as follows: YMCA for sixth through twelfth graders, June 8; Fire and EMS for eighth through twelfth graders, June 15; College Experience, ninth through twelfth graders, June 17; Day in the Building Trades, sixth through twelfth graders, June 22, 2021; PhotoShop Fun, ninth through twelfth graders, June 23 and 24; Web programming/html and CSS, sixth through eighth, June 29; Welding and Fabrication Laboratory, seventh through twelfth, July 13; CAD Design & Construction Academy, ninth through twelfth, July 14 and 15; Entrepreneurship/Innovation Sprint, ninth through twelfth, July 20; Chilling with HVAC/Refrigeration, ninth through twelfth, July 22; and law enforcement, seventh through twelfth graders, July 28; Heavy Equipment, sixth through twelfth grades; July 29; cyber security, sixth through eighth, Aug. 3; Blackhawk Technical College Culinary, Aug. 4 and 5.
Career Development Director Susan Day said the CAD Design & Construction Academy is new this year.
Trades will be represented via stations students rotate through them.
“Students will have the opportunity to have different experiences. They will have work simulators that will give experiences running or driving a crane or bulldozer or other big pieces of machinery, “ Day said.
The YMCA academy is also new this year where students will learn about sports-related careers.
“We have several individuals at the Y who have taken a passion for something and turned it into a career,” she said.
While some kids might want to aim for a professional sports career, Day said it’s also important for students to have a plan B and know they can find ways to take what they love and make a career out of it.
CareerTek is partnering with Beloit College to help students tour the college, including experiencing the cafeteria, seeing what a dorm is like and speaking with college students. Beloit College is not only an educational resource for students but is also a great opportunity for students who haven’t been able to visit a campus due to COVID-19, Day said.
“They can use the knowledge they will gain from the academy and apply it to their future at a different university,” Day said.
Blackhawk Technical College is another partner, helping with welding, HVAC, law enforcement, Fire and EMS, web programming, cyber security and culinary academies.
Carter said he wanted to thank all of the partners who provide their time and expertise for the academies.
“We could not do this without them,” he said.
“We are beyond blessed. Our community is so supportive of our kids. Everyone is very excited to partner with us and offer opportunities,” Day said.