Sara DeLuca

Sara DeLuca is the editor and transcriber of “Heavy Marching: The Civil War Letters of Lute Moseley, 22nd Wisconsin.”

 Rachel Brands Staff writer

BELOIT — The Beloit Public Library is hosting a book launch of “Heavy Marching: The Civil War Letters of Lute Moseley, 22nd Wisconsin” edited by Sara DeLuca and published by UW Press.

The event includes a presentation of the subject matter by DeLuca on Saturday, July 29, from 1 — 3:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, in Beloit.

  

Tags

Recommended for you