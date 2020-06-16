JANESVILLE – HealthNet of Rock County has been recognized with a national award for honoring its quality of care, according to a news release from the health provider.
HealthNet earned a 2020 Gold Rating from the Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program.
““HealthNet of Rock County has consistently been a clinic that provides a high class level of care to those in the community,” said Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Executive Director Dennis Skrajewski. “The 2020 NAFC Gold rating does not come as a surprise to WAFCC as the HealthNet team is phenomenal.”
