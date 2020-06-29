MADISON – State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, along with some Democrat collegues, has introduced a bill in support of frontline health care workers.
Spreitzer, along with Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee, and State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, introduced on Monday the Healthcare Heroes Act to support those working through the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill provides benefits for healthcare workers -- including hazard pay, paid medical leave, and no-cost coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of whether they have insurance coverage.
