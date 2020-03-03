BELOIT—The Beloit Health System is planning an educational session for the community on the coronavirus as the School District of Beloit prepares for the potential a spreading disease.
Beloit Health System is planning on an open-invitation community education talk on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. in the hospital auditorium located in the back of the hospital, according to information from Dr. Roger Kapoor, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Beloit Health System.
Meanwhile, the School District of Beloit is preparing for the possible disruption of school and general life activities, according to Interim Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recommended districts update their pandemic plans and officials with the School District of Beloit have been working to comply. To prepare for coronavirus, the district has kept up-to-date with news reports and collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, the county health department and surrounding school districts.
“I have updated the district’s pandemic plan. We have created a link on the website with resources and guidance to proactively educate families,” Beavers said.
When asked how many cases of coronavirus would be needed in school for it to be shut down, Beavers said it would be a decision made with input from the Rock County Health Department.
“Typically the recommendation is that if 30% or more of students and staff have been absent due to symptoms that would correlate to the virus, school districts would consider closure. The final decision would be made by the superintendents,” Beavers said.
When asked if schools would shut down or would there be some sort of online offerings, Beavers said the decision would be made ultimately by the superintendents.
“However, considering that we would be looking at 14 days or less it would make the most sense to close,” she said.
Beavers also noted the district has set up its emergency operation center and sent out letters to parents regarding health precautions.
