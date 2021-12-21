In light of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks due to the Omicron variant and merrymaking, Rock County Public Health Department officials are urging the un-vaccinated to get a poke over the holiday break at two upcoming free clinics available to anyone age 5 and over.
The holiday break may be an ideal time to get adults as well as children vaccinated. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20 there were 1,593 total cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children ages 4-18 in Rock County, yet only 75 of those cases (or about 5%) were among fully vaccinated children, according to information released by the Rock County Public Health Department.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a public health advisory calling on Wisconsinites to take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths. The highly contagious Omicron variant has been detected in Wisconsin and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that the Omicron variant is accounting for over 70% of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the nation.
Vaccination provides protection against the Delta variant, including over 90% effectiveness against hospitalization and death when breakthrough cases occur. While Omicron data is still being evaluated, it suggests vaccination is effective against severe disease and hospitalization.
The Rock County Public Health Department and AMI are both offering local vaccination clinics. Free rides are available for each clinic by calling 211.
There will be a DHS Community-Based Vaccine Clinic at 1900 Center Avenue, Janesville. People can schedule at vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064. Walk-ins are also welcome. Hours are 11 a.m.—7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed for the holiday on Dec, 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. People can visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ for the most up-to-date hours.
People also can get jabbed at the Rock County Public Health Department Vaccine Clinic, 3328 North U.S Highway 51, Janesville. People can schedule appointments via https://rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt or phone 608-352-6727. Walk-ins are also welcome. Hours are Wednesdays 3 p.m.—7 p.m. It’s closed for the holiday Dec. 22.
Meanwhile, south of the border in Winnebago County monoclonal antibody treatment is being offered to those who test positive for COVID‐19. The treatment, which can be given as injections or an infusion, directly neutralizes the COVID‐19 virus and can prevent symptoms from becoming serious. Those interested in receiving treatment should contact their primary healthcare provider to determine if they are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment. Those without access to a primary care provider may contact: OSF HealthCare at 844‐673‐2778, UW Health Creekside Medical Center Group at 779‐696‐0300 Winnebago County Health Department at COVID19@wchd.org, or visit https://covid.infusioncenter.org.
There have been 302 new COVID-19 cases in Beloit from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20; 441 in Janesville for the same time period; 16 in Clinton; 81 in Edgerton; 54 in Evansville; 96 in Milton; and 40 cases in the rest of Rock County.
The active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County are on the rise. As of Tuesday there were 2,395 active cases, up from 572 on Nov. 3.
There were 34 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County on Tuesday and no deaths. It follows 119 new cases reported Monday.
The most prevalent age group testing positive in Rock County is 25 to 34-year-olds.
To date, a total of 24,104 cases and 247 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 48 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 21, which has come down from 57 on Dec. 7.
The case rate is 680 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County which has also come down.
There are 61.4% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,315. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 29 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.9%.
The seven day average of those hospitalized in the state was 1,658.
As of Tuesday, there were 57.8% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 541.8 cases per 100,000 which is decreasing. The positivity rate was 9.3% which is increasing. There is 54.1% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 316 deaths since Dec. 10. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 10-16 is 6.2%.