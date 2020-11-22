BELOIT — Celebrate only with those in one’s home for Thanksgiving and continue to mask and social distance, local health officials are recommending.
This Thanksgiving, local health officials are encouraging people to only celebrate in-person with members of their own household given the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the likelihood of more cases following the holiday.
Health workers such as Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) Dr. Farhana Hamid-Scanlin said she has seen firsthand the increase in patients after every holiday, the largest surge being after Halloween.
Following the surge, there has been more patients and less staff as workers are either in quarantine or have tested positive. It’s resulted in existing staff working extra hours and seeing more patients than ever.
“And it’s way worse in a hospital setting,” she said.
After seeing the post-Halloween surge, she’s urging people to only spend Thanksgiving with those in one’s household. If people strain the healthcare system she said there won’t be enough healthcare workers to care for those in need of treatment.
Hamid-Scanlin said she continues to see patients of all ages. Patients are ranging from being asymptomatic to having serious health conditions. She said COVID-19 can cause an inflammatory process in all organs including the kidneys, hearts, lungs and the brain.
“As a result of that inflammation we have had patients with strokes, with blood clots, patients ventilated and those not able to breathe because of the scarring on the lungs. There are patients on blood thinners and those having kidney failures,” she said.
“Long haulers” often have fatigue, shortness of breath and fogginess and exercise intolerance for weeks, if not months. Although statistically those who are older or who have other health conditions are at the highest risk, Hamid-Scanlin said anyone can get severely ill.
“We don’t know which patients are going to get hit with what outcome, or if it’s going to get better,” she said.
With Rock County Health Department rolling back its phased reopening to Phase 1, health officials recommend people not get together with those outside their home and not do large family gatherings as done in typical years.
“Given the spread, the number of hospitalizations and the number who have died, we are really needing people to take extra precautions this holiday season,” said Rock County Public Department Epidemiologist Nicholas Zupan.
When it comes to holiday shopping, health officials are recommending staying clear of crowded stores, and to consider online ordering.
“We encourage online shopping and getting packages delivered to their house. There isn’t a real documented risk of transmission of COVID-19 from packages or mailings. If people want to be extra careful they could put packages in a garage for a couple of days to ensure there is no chance of anything happening,” Zupan said.
Zupan said the primary mode of transmission of the COVID-19 virus is people in close proximity to each other.
If people do venture out to stores, they need to wear masks and stay 6 feet away from others. Zupan encouraged avoiding crowds and potential long lines on Black Friday. Zupan also noted there is the possibility of transmission on surfaces such as restroom faucets or door handles.
Zupan also advised against any holiday travel.
As always, Zupan stressed the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing
“Until there is a widespread accessible vaccine we have to continue mask wearing and social distancing,” he said.