BELOIT — Beloit residents and those who work in the city are invited to join in a community conversation about health in Rock County on Wednesday.
The Rock County Public Health Department and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County will host a the virtual event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. over Zoom.
Participants can register at https://bit.ly/2OvOsIi. Others can participate by phone by calling 608-373-8903 for more information.
A moderator will ask a series of discussion questions and record the feedback from the group. No individual names will be used in the note- taking or reporting of the discussion.
Information from the talk will be used in the next Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The plan is used as a road map for the county’s equity alliance for the next three to five years.