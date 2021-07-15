BELOIT—Head Start programming in Beloit, Delavan and Janesville is set to return in-full this autumn as the organization readies for a return to normal as kids prepare to head back to school.
While Head Start programming was reduced due to the pandemic, Early Head Start continued in 2020. In February, the organization hired Lonnie Randall as executive director.
Randall hails from Alabama as a former therapist and director of youth residential treatment facilities. He graduated from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in social work before receiving a master’s degrees in counseling and collaborative education from Troy University at Delton and Auburn University in Montgomery.
With recovering from the pandemic, Randall said his aim since starting last winter has been to promote Head Start and the myriad services offered by the organization to a larger audience.
“We are far more than just a daycare,” Randall said, highlighting the many services offered—from family service coordinators to Dula maternity guides and a teen center for young adults, among many others. “There are a lot of things that I don’t think the community as a whole knows what we do.”
Another key service that’s little-known Randall said was the teen parent daycare program that allows students enrolled in the School District of Beloit with children of their own to receive free childcare while the students focus on school work.
In the return to normal, Randall said he and other staff were thrilled to be able to welcome back full classrooms and offer all programming options to families in need of childcare.
“We are ready to see all the kids back in the classroom and to hear their voices and smiling faces,” Randall said. “We want to start the year off with a bang. We are all excited.”
Enrollment at Head Start is available now and organized enrollment events are planned for every Thursday from noon—3 p.m. at 1221 Henry Ave, Beloit.
Those who would like to enroll children over the phone may call 608-299-1500. To learn about programming, visit www.rwcfs.org/