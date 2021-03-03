BELOIT - The delivery of fresh food boxes for families through Head Start has been delayed due to a logistical issue with the truck transporting the shipment to Beloit, according to Head Start Health and Nutrition Manager Michelle Genthe.
In a Facebook post on the Head Start page, it was announced the event would change to Thursday and take place in Beloit and Janesville.
Pickup will happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Beloit Head Start, 1221 Henry Avenue, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Janesville, 315 Cherry Street, tomorrow.
Genthe said all remaining dates for food deliveries will be on Wednesdays through March, as previously planned. Both locations will offer food boxes to residents.
There virtually no qualifications for those seeking a food box, as families must only identify themselves as food insecure to participate.
The boxes of food will include fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products through the “Farmers to Families” program. The program is made possible through federal grant funding provided to Produce Alliance, a national food distributor.
Groups partnering with Head Start include: Community Action, RSVP, Edgerton Outreach, Rock County Family Resource Center, New Life Ministries, Central Christian Church, House of Mercy, Family Worship Center, Higher Ground Christian Center, House of Hope, Milton School District, Messiah Lutheran Church and St. Patrick’s Church in Janesville.