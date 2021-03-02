BELOIT — Community groups in Rock County are coming together to help distribute fresh food boxes to families struggling with food insecurity every Wednesday in March thanks to federal grant funding tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting today and continuing through March 24, families can stop by Head Start Child and Family Center, 1221 Henry Avenue, and receive a box of food that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products through the “Farmers to Families” program. The program is made possible through federal grant funding provided to Produce Alliance, a national food distributor.
There are few qualifications for those seeking a food box, as families must only identify themselves as food insecure to participate, according to Head Start Health and Nutrition Manager Michelle Genthe.
“This is an amazing opportunity to help people in our community,” Genthe said. “We wanted to target people who don’t have transportation or documentation to use food pantries on a daily basis.”
Each box weighs in at 30 pounds and contains products not often available to typical food banks, including nutritional information and recipes from the University of Wisconsin.
“This gives families opportunities to have fresh food straight from farms,” Genthe said. “The health benefits of that are just huge.”
Head Start is partnering with over a dozen community groups in Rock County that will separately distribute boxes to families and to those who are house-bound or without transportation.
Genthe said she hopes the distribution events bring together community groups.
“I am hoping this will help with showing that at Head Start we deal with people who are below the poverty line and work on things like housing and food security. We’re not just a daycare,” Genthe said. “We’re bringing in community partners on this hoping that those partnerships can be maintained even after this program ends. The more we can do together for our community, the more we can accomplish.”
Those who are able can drop by Head Start in Beloit from 9—10:30 a.m. each Wednesday through March 24 to receive a food box.
Groups partnering with Head Start include: Community Action, RSVP, Edgerton Outreach, Rock County Family Resource Center, New Life Ministries, Central Christian Church, House of Mercy, Family Worship Center, Higher Ground Christian Center, House of Hope, Milton School District, Messiah Lutheran Church and St. Patrick’s Church in Janesville.