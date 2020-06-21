TOWN OF HARMONY — Two women were severely injured as a result of a head-on collision on Highway 14 on Saturday night in the Town of Harmony, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 7:47 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County and Janesville police units responded to a crash report on Highway 14 by Old Humes Road. An investigation revealed that an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 47-year-old Clinton woman crossed the center line of the highway and struck a westbound Ford Escape driven by a 24-year-old Rockford woman.
Both women were transported to area hospitals for severe injuries.
Traffic was stopped for more than two hours while the crash was investigated.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no citations have been issued, the sheriff’s office said.
