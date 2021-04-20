TOWN OF CLINTON—A Beloit man who allegedly caused a crash at the intersection of South Highway 140 and South Bergen Road is charged with driving without a valid license, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
At around 2:26 p.m., on March 15 a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a traffic crash with multiple injuries at the intersection. A victim told the deputy that she was driving southbound and as she approached the intersection, a truck driven by Baltazar A. Giles, 44, came into her lane and struck her vehicle, the complaint shows.
The complaint states the woman suffered a perforated intestine, a laceration to her leg and a fractured rib.
Giles told a deputy he was driving northbound on Highway 140 when he approached the curve and his truck slid, possibly due to snow or ice on the road and crossed the center line and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, the complaint shows.
Giles is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing great bodily harm.