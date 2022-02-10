BELOIT—Annētta Michelle McBain is not only bringing beauty to her clients, but is beautifying Beloit’s downtown as her new businesses continue to expand and draw in clientele from around the country.
McBain, a wife and mother of three from Rockford, was in the radio business before she started pursuing her dream of having her own business. She had suffered from adult acne when she started studying skincare and became an esthetician. Soon, she launched her own makeup line and found her services were increasingly in demand.
“It was a huge awakening in me. I never felt so alive in a career aspect. I was on fire with passion and couldn’t stop doing makeup applications,” she said.
After posting videos she started getting inquiries about makeup for weddings and eventually launched The Collection cosmetics, a natural and gluten, fragrance, animal cruelty and paraben free beauty line.
She then began her nonprofit, the 815 Makeover Movement to empower women. Each year she chooses a woman for months of pampering including getting their hair and makeup done, spa days a new wardrobe and many other gifts. Donations and experiences are collected over a year to provide for one deserving woman.
“My love language is gifts,” McBain said. “It’s a month of spoiling.”
More than five women have been chosen for the honor.
The women selected have overcome great odds, such as having survived sexual abuse or domestic violence. One recipient had unexpectedly lost a child and then her husband. McBain loves finding ways to uplift the women.
With so much momentum behind her cosmetic lines and the non-profit, McBain began researching various sites for her first brick and mortar business.
“Life is all about spreading your wings, reaching new people and making as many connections as you can,” she said.
On Sept. 23, 2021, she opened Haute The Luxe Beauty House, 406 Pleasant St. Suite 210. It’s a full-service salon offering hair services, facials, lashes, waxing, color and haircuts.
She not only grew her business, but felt moved by Beloit’s warm reception of her offerings.
“Beloit has such a family feeling and it’s why I continue to put back into the city,” McBain said. “I feel welcomed and supported and excited to be here. As much as I’m putting into Beloit, it’s putting back into me.”
The Haute empire expanded so rapidly, it expanded to a bigger location within the year when she opened Haute Bridal Official in November of 2021 offering custom-fit couture bridal gowns. Dresses are from the Naama & Anat Haute Couture line. Brides can also purchase massages and get makeup done through Beauty on the Terrace at Haute Bridal Official.
Not sold in traditional sizes, the bridal dresses can be tailored to each bride’s individual measurements. The shop offers a private shopping experience for brides and families and after trying on their gowns, brides can take a hop on the Haute swing suspended from the ceiling.
“It’s pretty cool,” McBain added.
The store’s offerings also go traveling through pop-up stores around the country including Nashville and Miami.
McBain has worked with celebrity clients such as Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child, Katelyn Brown who is the wife of country star Kane Brown, retired pro WNBA player Mistie Bass and the ‘Chicks in the Office’ from Barstool Sports podcasts, blogs and videos.
McBain strives to give anyone seeking it the Haute experience. The word means high fashion and luxury.
“Luxury is from the inside out. It’s high-quality people providing a high-quality experience,” she said.
Haute won the best interior renovation over $50,00 award at the 2021 DBA Awards event. She also won Best New Business Renovation in the state from the Wisconsin Main Street Association in 2021. This year Haute Bridal Official won the DBA’s best interior renovation over $50,000 and is nominated for a similar award with Wisconsin Main Street Association.