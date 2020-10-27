BELOIT—Despite a bit of snow and rain, area farmers are moving along with the harvest. In Rock County 20 to 25% of corn has been harvested and more than 90% of soybeans, according to University of Wisconsin Extension Agriculture Agent Nick Baker.
“As soon as this bit of snow melts, we will see every combine in the county ready to go,” Baker said.
Sunday’s snow slowed everyone down, although not for long.
Although some farmers tried to harvest on Sunday, it was too wet. If it warms up and the snow melts, farmers will be back in the field as early as Monday afternoon.
“If we get three to four good harvest days, we could get a lot done,” Baker said. “Everyone’s goal is to be done by early November, which should still be possible.”
Farmers expect to be far ahead of last year when up to 8 inches of snow was received on Halloween. The snow and other wet weather resulted in some soybeans and corn not being harvested until December or soybeans as late as March.
The experience of getting so behind last year has pushed many local farmers to move forward as quickly as possible.
“We got a good start on harvest and yield numbers are looking good. We are ahead of last year,” Baker said.
Prices continue to rebound, surprising farmers in a good way.
“We have seen a steady increase and a lot can be attributed to some global purchasing and an election year which can help things market-wise,” Baker said.
Baker also attributed the higher prices, in part, to Brazil having less of a corn and soybean crop than predicted resulting in them overselling and opening up export market opportunities for the United States.
“Farmers are optimistically happy right now. Soybean yields are very good and initial corn yields are very good to excellent,” Baker said.
Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) Streets Supervisor Bruce Slagoski said the city has 16 snow plow trucks ready to go. There is a shed full of salt and a tank full of brine. The good news is, Slagoski said, that the pavement is too warm for any snow to stick.
However, it’s about 15 to 20 degrees lower temperature than normal.
“This is a temperature we should have at the end of November,” he said.
Weather predictions for this winter is that it could be warmer than average temperatures up until January, then the normal cold in January and February followed by a warm up in March but a continuation of snow.
“It’s predicted that we will have another late season for snow,” Slagoski said.
Today will be warmer with highs in the lower 50s with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
There is a 20% chance of light rain and snow after midnight tonight with lows in the mid 30s.
There is a 40% chance of light rain with a possible snow mix Thursday morning. There is a 20% chance of light rain Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be around 50 and lows in be in the upper 20s Thursday night.
Highs Friday night will be in the upper 40s. and lows Friday night will be in the lower 30s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid 20s.