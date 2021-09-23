WEST ALLIS—Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are excited to see the return of Harvest Fair in 2021 which takes place Friday, Sept. 24 from 5—11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.—11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and best of all, admission is free.
Harvest Fair is hosted entirely outdoors on the south side of the Fair Park, including Central Park, the newly renovated Central Mall as well as the Farmers Market and amusement rides located on Grandstand Ave.
This event features live entertainment and activities for the entire family. Headliners at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater presented by Bud Light include Too Hype Crew on Friday at 7:30 p.m., The 5 Card Studs on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Rhythm Kings on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Many Harvest Fair favorites return to delight visitors at every turn including amusement rides, pony rides, the pig slide, scarecrow making, pumpkin bowling, and more! Harvest Fairgoers can also enjoy great nostalgic family entertainment at the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, presented by WaterStone Bank, featuring log rolling, wood chopping, axe throwing, crosscut sawing along with loads of humor. There are several shows throughout the weekend.
Many favorite food, beverage, and shopping vendors will also return to Harvest Fair. Popular items including Harvest Stew by Kozie’s and Elegant Farmer Pies can be found at the lively event. The Farmers Market along Grandstand Ave. will feature Schmit Farm Produce, Carrie’s Crispies, Craigland Farms Pumpkin Patch, and more.
New this year, Harvest Fair offerings also include two Cream Puff flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Latte. The two flavors of Cream Puffs can be enjoyed multiple ways. Get Cream Puffs at Harvest Fair outside the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or purchase and pick up through the Cream Puff Drive-Thru Thursday, Sept. 23—Sunday, Sept. 26.