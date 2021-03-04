ROSCOE - The Roscoe Police Department has identified the person found deceased in a storage unit at Route 251 and McCurry Road on March 2.
The department identified Michelle Arnold-Boesinger, 33, of Harvard, Illinois, as the woman found in the storage unit, according to Deputy Chief Sam Hawley.
The case remains active and is under investigation by multiple agencies with the Roscoe Police Department serving as the lead department on the inquiry.
No further details were available as of Thursday.
Roscoe police were called to the storage facility on Tuesday to assist multiple other agencies at the scene. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department was called to assist in the investigation.