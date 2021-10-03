Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District includes the following dedicated staff members.Chief Don ShoevlinDivision Chief Tom AakerDivision Chief Jay AlmsFire Prevention Jen Anderson, Teresa Kinney, Tracy McCormick and Jim PurpuraHanna BernardDivision Chief John GergeronCaptain Tim BergeronAdministrative Assistant Colleen BloyerKevin BriggsEngineer Shannon BurbachCadets Lucas Burbach and Zander VanderHeydenEngineer Matt BushJared ChristiansenChaplain Harold DangerJohn DonovanPhotographer Sheryl DrostTyler EbanyAdam EichEngineer Marty GreenJustin HarwoodJohn HawkinsCaptain Mike HuffmanJoe KoeningerDylan LackeyGus LarsonTaylor LarsonRob LukowskiLt. Sam McNamesMechanic Ryan MessengerChaplain Paul MeyersAaron MillerParamedic John MorganAaron MorleyAlissa NeubauerChaplain Sue NullChaplain/Fire Prevention Everet PetersonJoe QuastLt. Nate SarverLt. Ryan SarverChaplain Larry SarverTim SchraderSam ScottBrandon SherbonMike SerbonMaintenance Mark SoppeLt. Jordan StarkCecilia SterJason StreetLt. Kyle SwansonMaintenance Butch TaylorPatrick TrollopRico VanderHeydenEMS Pedro VillasenorChaplain Ed VojtechGreg WernickEMS Brett WitingData Entry Melissa WhitingAndrew WiechmanChris WitcikZeb WolfeTyler Young Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harlem-roscoe Fire Protection District Ems Chaplain Cadet Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Eight students arrested following BMHS fight Beloit man accused of stalking care workers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime