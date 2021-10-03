The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District includes the following dedicated staff members.

Chief Don Shoevlin

Division Chief Tom Aaker

Division Chief Jay Alms

Fire Prevention Jen Anderson, Teresa Kinney, Tracy McCormick and Jim Purpura

Hanna Bernard

Division Chief John Gergeron

Captain Tim Bergeron

Administrative Assistant Colleen Bloyer

Kevin Briggs

Engineer Shannon Burbach

Cadets Lucas Burbach and Zander VanderHeyden

Engineer Matt Bush

Jared Christiansen

Chaplain Harold Danger

John Donovan

Photographer Sheryl Drost

Tyler Ebany

Adam Eich

Engineer Marty Green

Justin Harwood

John Hawkins

Captain Mike Huffman

Joe Koeninger

Dylan Lackey

Gus Larson

Taylor Larson

Rob Lukowski

Lt. Sam McNames

Mechanic Ryan Messenger

Chaplain Paul Meyers

Aaron Miller

Paramedic John Morgan

Aaron Morley

Alissa Neubauer

Chaplain Sue Null

Chaplain/Fire Prevention Everet Peterson

Joe Quast

Lt. Nate Sarver

Lt. Ryan Sarver

Chaplain Larry Sarver

Tim Schrader

Sam Scott

Brandon Sherbon

Mike Serbon

Maintenance Mark Soppe

Lt. Jordan Stark

Cecilia Ster

Jason Street

Lt. Kyle Swanson

Maintenance Butch Taylor

Patrick Trollop

Rico VanderHeyden

EMS Pedro Villasenor

Chaplain Ed Vojtech

Greg Wernick

EMS Brett Witing

Data Entry Melissa Whiting

Andrew Wiechman

Chris Witcik

Zeb Wolfe

Tyler Young

