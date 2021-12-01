ROSCOE—The holidays are right around the corner, and the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department is once again asking residents in the Stateline Area for donations for its annual food drive to help families in need.
For decades, the fire department has provided families and seniors who are facing challenging times all the fixings needed for a holiday feast with extras to help fill their pantries.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin said the department assists around 30 households each holiday season. The department is seeking non-perishable food items as part of the drive. The department also sends firefighters out to shop for children’s gifts and other items like clothing to be divided among each care package.
Firefighters take off their helmets and don Santa hats and take the holiday care packages around to Stateline Area families, with delivery set for Saturday, Dec. 18. So be on the lookout for a firetruck-turned-sleigh.
“What is most meaningful to me is when I look at all the smiling faces when we deliver everything,” Shoevlin said. “I don’t know how to explain the warmth you feel in your heart. It’s really an incredible feeling.”
The department is collecting non-perishable boxed, bagged, and canned goods.
Those wishing to follow along with how the drive is faring this year can check the department’s Facebook page for updates with photos of all the donations as they are received.
The drive will run through Dec. 15 and all donations can be delivered to Fire Station One, 10544 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois. Pick up of donations can be arranged by calling 815-623-7867 if needed. Participants are asked to contact Harlem-Roscoe Deputy Chief John Bergeron for any other food drive questions at 815-623-7867 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email him directly at hrfdjbergeron@gmail.com.