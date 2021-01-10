ROSCOE - Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District personnel extinguished a basement fire at a home on Greystone Drive Thursday, Jan. 7 and rescued the family dog from the home.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m., according to a post on the Harlem-Roscoe Facebook page. All the occupants were out of the home, but the family dog was still inside. A firefighter was able to get the dog out of the home and the dog was given oxygen. The dog later was taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation.
Fire damage to the basement was reported and smoke damage was reported throughout the house. The fire remains under investigation and no cause was stated.