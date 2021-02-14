middle_street_garage

No injuries were reported following a garage fire near Middle Street at a farm property in rural Winnebago County on Saturday. Crews withstood sub-zero temperatures and successfully extinguished the fire. 

 Photo provided by Sheryl Drost

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - Fire crews in Winnebago County battled a garage fire braving sub-zero wind chills on Saturday as no injuries were reported, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.

Units responded at around 3:18 p.m. to farm and located the fire at the detached garage near Middle Street, the fire department said. 

The structure was fully engulfed in flames with a vehicle inside. The fire was contained to the garage and extinguished. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

