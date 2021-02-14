WINNEBAGO COUNTY - Fire crews in Winnebago County battled a garage fire braving sub-zero wind chills on Saturday as no injuries were reported, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Units responded at around 3:18 p.m. to farm and located the fire at the detached garage near Middle Street, the fire department said.
The structure was fully engulfed in flames with a vehicle inside. The fire was contained to the garage and extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.