BELOIT—Young, upcoming golf pro Nick Hardy will be the featured speaker at the 37th Annual Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am golf event set for July 25 at the Beloit Club.
Hardy, 26, is from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, and has played in the U.S. Open and the John Deere Classic. He also has played in several junior championship events in Illinois and elsewhere.
He played golf for his high school team at Glenbrook North and took part in American Junior Golf Association tournaments. When he graduated from high school in 2014 he was ranked the 14th best young golfer in the nation.
He also played golf while attending The University of Illinois—Champaign/Urbana.
Hardy will play one hole with all the foursomes entered in the Pro-Am in Beloit. He also will be the featured speaker at the dinner, which will follow the day of golf at the Beloit Club at 2327 S. Riverside Drive.
The Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am is one of the largest fundraising events held each year for the foundation. This year, funds raised by the Pro-Am will go toward the free standing birth center planned for NorthPointe Health and Wellness in Roscoe.
The natural birth center at NorthPointe will provide alternative care options during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. The center will offer the comforts of home, fully equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room, kitchen, and other amenities located in close proximity to medical access. The center is expected to be open in early 2023.
The Pro-Am features 24 state golf pros and 96 amateur golfers. There also is a silent auction which features art, sport event packages, vacation packages and more. A dinner also is held at the Beloit Club for about 200 guests.
Sponsors for the Pro-Am are First National Bank and Trust Company, Fairbanks Morse Defense, TRICOR Insurance, Regal Rexnord, Kerry Inc. and Bud Weiser Motors.