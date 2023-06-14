BELOIT — Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International, stopped by the ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday to sign a one-day contract, making him an official member of the Sky Carp baseball team, and to give an update on the Hard Rock casino in Rockford, Illinois.

Lucas, who is a long-time baseball fan and a former member of the University of Tennessee — Knoxville baseball team, was happy to join the team, even though he would not have the opportunity to take a turn at bat Wednesday for the Sky Carp’s game against the Quad Cities team Wednesday night.