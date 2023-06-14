Jon Lucas, left, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, talks with Beloit Sky Carp hitting coach Dan Radison at ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday. Lucas signed a one-day contract to join the baseball team and to note the continued partnership between Hard Rock International and the Sky Carp.
Drew Olstead, vice president of sales for the Beloit Sky Carp, left, stands next to Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International as he holds his Sky Carp jersey. Lucas signed a one-day contract to join the Beloit minor league baseball team on Wednesday.
Jon Lucas, left, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, talks with Beloit Sky Carp hitting coach Dan Radison at ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday. Lucas signed a one-day contract to join the baseball team and to note the continued partnership between Hard Rock International and the Sky Carp.
Drew Olstead, vice president of sales for the Beloit Sky Carp, left, stands next to Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International as he holds his Sky Carp jersey. Lucas signed a one-day contract to join the Beloit minor league baseball team on Wednesday.
BELOIT — Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International, stopped by the ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday to sign a one-day contract, making him an official member of the Sky Carp baseball team, and to give an update on the Hard Rock casino in Rockford, Illinois.
Lucas, who is a long-time baseball fan and a former member of the University of Tennessee — Knoxville baseball team, was happy to join the team, even though he would not have the opportunity to take a turn at bat Wednesday for the Sky Carp’s game against the Quad Cities team Wednesday night.