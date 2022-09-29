ROCKTON—Raise a glass for a good cause this Saturday at Settlers Park.
The Hanz Brew Fest is returning to Settlers Park in Rockton after a hiatus of two years. The brew fest will be held from noon—6 p.m. in the park at 150 Hawick St., Rockton.
Brian Hansmeier hosts this 6th annual event to raise money for the Todd Hansmeier Memorial Fund. The fund aims to give $1,250 scholarships to Hononegah High School students.
The fund is named after Todd, Brian’s brother, who was a victim of a homicide on June 30, 2014.
“When Todd passed away he had tickets to a brew fest,” Brian Hansmeier said. “The brew fest invited his family and friends to the event. While driving home I realized we could put on our own brew fest in memory of Todd.”
Tickets are being sold for $45 each and will include a souvenir glass and 15 samples of beer, wine, ciders and more. The event will include 100 different beers from 35 different breweries.
A $15 ticket is available for designated drivers who want to come to support the foundation and have a fun time without partaking in the samples.
“After the Vine, in Rockton, will be providing 20 different wines for people to sample at the event,” Brian said.
There will be live music provided by three different bands and games will be available for people to play.
“We will have the giant life-sized version of both beer pong and Jenga,” Brian explained. “It’s fun to just watch people play, especially after they finish their 15th sample.”
Every hour Brian and the public will raise their glasses for a toast in Todd’s honor.
“This year we will be introducing a toast to emergency services including the police, EMS and fire department for the last toast of the night,” Brian Hansmeier said.
The first Hanz Brew Fest happened in 2015 and has been going on ever since. The event had to canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Rockton’s Lion Club graciously donated to the fund to cover the cost of the scholarships in 2020 and 2021,” Brian explained. “We have so far provided $20,000 in scholarships over the years.”
Brian has solely been hosting the event every year and is always looking for volunteers. Interested parties who can help pour some beer can apply on Facebook via the following link: www.facebook.com/hanzbrewfest.
Every year the brew fest expands with its size and options of samples available.
Some of the sponsors for the event include Executive Lawn Services, Rookies Pub and Grill and Balsley Printing & Mailing.
“We hope to make this the biggest party in Rockton,” Brian said. “I have been asked to include a VIP section, but I always tell people Todd would have wanted everyone to feel like a VIP.”
