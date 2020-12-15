ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced his executive team during a news conference on Tuesday morning.
Hanley, a Republican who won election on Nov. 3, took office on Dec. 1 and spent the last two weeks sorting through the transition from state’s attorney Marilyn Hite Ross before making leadership announcements on Tuesday.
His executive team will include First Assistant State’s Attorney Maria McCarthy, Civil Bureau Interim Chief Charlotte LeClercq, Criminal Bureau Chief Ken LaRue, Sex Crimes Prosecutor Kirstin Krivanec, Juvenile Unit Supervisor Rob Simmons and Misdemenaor Unit Supervisor Seth Wiggins.
McCarthy previously served as an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County for nearly 30 years. She was Supervisor of the Third Municipal District where she oversaw the prosecution of felony, misdemeanor and traffic offenses from approximately 25 suburbs of Chicago, the Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Prior to holding that position, McCarthy was the Supervisor of the Homicide/Sex Unit in Chicago, the Supervisor of the Domestic Violence Division and was a Deputy Supervisor in the Traffic Division.
“I am honored and humbled that I have been asked to serve the people of Winnebago County in such an important role,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to standing with J. Hanley and law enforcement to make sure that the citizens of Winnebago County are safe, that victims of crime have an advocate and that those who would do harm are put behind bars.”
Hanley noted that multiple positions for attorneys in his office remain vacant and will be filled going forward, but stressed the importance of having McCarthy on board.
“Having someone of Maria’s caliber willing to come to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is both exciting and humbling. We can’t wait to get to work,” Hanley said.