BELOIT—A handgun was reported stolen from a Beloit home over the weekend, according to the Beloit Police Department.

A woman reported that her pistol was stolen from inside her home sometime between 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue, police said.

No suspects have been publicly identified in the case.

