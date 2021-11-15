hot Handgun reported stolen to Beloit police Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A handgun was reported stolen from a Beloit home over the weekend, according to the Beloit Police Department.A woman reported that her pistol was stolen from inside her home sometime between 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue, police said.No suspects have been publicly identified in the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Handgun Beloit Police Department Theft Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Police seek public help in burglary of Beloit business Sky Carp flock to Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime