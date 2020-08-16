BELOIT — Old tires, TV sets, outdated medication and other items were collected Saturday during the Hackett Neighborhood Cleanup.
Volunteers were set up near the Beloit Historical Society where several dumpsters were put in place to collect items.
Community Action had about a half-dozen volunteers out in the neighborhood to pick up the larger items residents wanted to dispose of, while volunteers at Youth2Youth were handing out lock boxes so people could keep their medications in a secure place.
Representatives from Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers also were on hand to collect outdated medication. Tires, TV sets, computers and general trash were the items collected during the free neighborhood event.
Angelina Reyes, program manager for the Merrill Community Center, said volunteers started before 9 a.m. and kept going through the morning.
“Last week we were not as busy,” Reyes said, noting a similar neighborhood cleanup was held at Summit Park for the Merrill Neighborhood.
She said people can forget about some community events such as the cleanup, especially during this tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, she was thankful for all the volunteers and the residents who pitched in to keep the neighborhood clean.
She noted Trash Box Disposal donated an additional dumpster to collect items during the cleanup.