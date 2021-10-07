ROCKTON—The H.O.P.E. Foundation invites residents of the Hononegah High School District to its upcoming 20th Annual “Touch of Spring” fundraiser/dinner and dance to benefit Hononegah High School.
Community members also are being asked to consider participating in the accompanying raffle drawing of a hand-crafted ring from the Gem Shoppe.
The benefit will be held at the American Center Banquet Hall on Oct. 23, with a social hour from 5:30 -6:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and dancing from 8 -11 p.m.
The theme this year will be a “Touch of America’s Pastime” with music provided by Joe Locke-Hits DJ Service. Andy Gannon, a morning television personality, will again be the emcee.
Everyone is invited to come decked out in their best baseball attire or business casual.
Only 168 tickets will be available for the event, according to H.O.P.E. Foundation Vice President Tom Polaski.
“The H.O.P.E. Foundation’s dinner dance and fundraiser this year is a great way to bring the community together. We are still a small town community with one big high school. So many people know each other. The event becomes a reunion in itself,” he said.
Polaski said the event was originally planned for April, but was postponed until October due to health safety considerations.
“We didn’t want to lose any momentum and will be as careful as we can with the event. It was important to stay connected to our patrons and sponsors,” Polaski said.
Once again, the highlight of the evening will be the raffle drawing of a beautiful hand-crafted ring designed by Kevin Mueller and his staff at the Gem Shop in Rockton. This year’s design is a 14k Yellow Gold “Homerun” Ring with Princess-Cut Rubelite and Diamond Accents (0.17 cctw). The ring has a retail value of $1,550. The money raised from this annual raffle will go to fund a scholarship in memory of Jan Modersohn who was the village clerk from 1991-2009 and an advocate for youth.
Tickets for this raffle, which are $5 each or six for $20, can be purchased at the Gem Shop, Hononegah High School (Principal’s Office), Village Hall, the American Legion and from H.O.P.E. Foundation trustees. Tickets also will be sold throughout the evening. This raffle is open to the public.
A ticket to this event, which includes dinner for two, dancing, a silent auction and inclusion in the raffle can be purchased for $125. Throughout the evening there will be 45 tickets drawn for cash prizes totaling $6,450. For more information people can contact Kelly Rosik (KROSIK@hononegah.org, 815-624-5005) or Diane Eymann (DEYMAN@hononegah.org, 815-624-5069) event coordinators.
The H.O.P.E. Foundation (Hononegah Opportunities for Public Education), a non-profit organization founded in 1997, was established as an endowment for school projects, student scholarship, and teacher grants. It is the foundation’s continued mission to provide monetary resources for both students and teachers. Similar to college foundations, the H.O.P.E. Foundation relies on community and business support to fund this endowment.
Polaski said recently the Foundation gave money to fund construction of all new trophy cases.
“We will have a nice transition from the main part of the building to the field house,” Polaski said.
For more information go to hononegahhope.org or Hononegah.org/Community tab.
Polaski said the Foundation might do a different type of fundraiser in the spring when the event is traditionally held, something up for discussion after the October event.
“As things start to open up slowly, we are aware we aren’t going to have a sell-out crowd. This fall it may be OK to have a smaller number. We wanted to keep ourselves in front of the public. We also think we do a good job with our website, webpage and Facebook in providing as much information as possible as well as in our alumni newsletter,” Polaski said.