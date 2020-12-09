BELOIT — Beloit police say they are not sure where a reported shooting occurred after a South Beloit man walked into the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
If the shooting occurred in Beloit, it would mark three shootings resulting in injury or death in Beloit in three days.
The department is working to determine jurisdiction and where the shooting occurred after a 33-year-old South Beloit man went to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department for treatment of a gunshot wound at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said on Wednesday no further information would be released as of press time.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the department was asked by Beloit police to search for a vehicle that could possibly be tied to Sunday’s incident. Truman said the department had no other involvement in the incident.
The incident marks the third shooting incident involving injury or death in three days, with the other shootings occurring on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7.
On Dec. 5, a 21-year-old Beloit woman was shot in her arm in a vehicle in the 600 block of Park Avenue at around 2:14 a.m. Several females were present when several shots were fired at the vehicle, according to a Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers report. The victim was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.
On Dec. 7, Dewayne Wiggins, 50, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 10th Street at about 6:21 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away. Beloit police arrested Mario T. Tucker, 34, in connection with the fatal shooting. Tucker has yet to appear in court to face charges related to the shooting.
Wiggins’ death marks the second homicide in Beloit this year. On Oct. 3, Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed following a disturbance involving a large group of people in the area of Grand and Park avenues. No arrests have been made in Payton’s death.
A total of 21 people have been injured by gunfire in Beloit this year.