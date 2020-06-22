BELOIT — An unidentified person was seen shooting a gun from the sunroof of a vehicle on Sunday, according to Beloit police.
One person reported being in her bedroom when shots were fired at around 10:58 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street.
Police said a witness reported seeing an individual firing a gun while sticking out a sunroof of a vehicle, striking the house.
Two bullets were recovered from the bedroom with additional strikes located on the side of the home, police said.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 608-757-2244 or send an anonymous tip through Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.
